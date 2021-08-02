Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,860,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 24,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,052,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,515,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,080,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:LU opened at $7.50 on Monday. Lufax has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion and a PE ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

