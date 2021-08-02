Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $9.80 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.30. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Lufax has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LU. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter worth about $42,889,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $37,568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 236.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $34,080,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth about $34,052,000. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

