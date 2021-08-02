Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

