Luna Innovations (LUNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $12.33 on Monday. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $387.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

