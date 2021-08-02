LunchMoney Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $922.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $298,420.27 and $922.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00060084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.89 or 0.00823425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00091001 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,451,196 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

