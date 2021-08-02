Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Cormark

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Cormark from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,923. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.79. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

