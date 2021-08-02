Lunyr Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8,519.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $374,382.34 and approximately $8,519.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.00809496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.