Luther Burbank Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LBC. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.