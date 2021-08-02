Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.90% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 714,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $191,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LUXA opened at $9.82 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

