LUXCoin Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $69,881.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,577.71 or 0.99582200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.01056862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00357652 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00410344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006056 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00071407 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004998 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,816,693 coins and its circulating supply is 11,809,460 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

