Lyft (LYFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

