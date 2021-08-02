Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

