Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,395. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

