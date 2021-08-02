Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Trading Down 3.7%

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33. Approximately 16,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 654,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

CLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,776,000 after buying an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 146,257 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,292,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 847,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

