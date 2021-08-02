Macquarie Group Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $6.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macquarie Group’s FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.01 EPS.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MQBKY opened at $115.98 on Monday. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $83.85 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $2.589 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.96.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.