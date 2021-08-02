Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

M opened at $17.00 on Monday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,178,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

