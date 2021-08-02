Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Stock Position Cut by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606,646 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $17.00 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

