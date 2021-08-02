Maecenas Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market capitalization of $239,304.51 and $2,822.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00057236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.89 or 0.00812440 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00091405 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

