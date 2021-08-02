Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

