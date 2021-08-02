Mainframe (MFT) Reaches Market Cap of $169.51 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.29 or 0.00809496 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Mainframe Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

