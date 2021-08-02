Maker Price Up 12.8% This Week (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Maker has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and $118.84 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $2,945.36 or 0.07493972 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00825817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00091025 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.