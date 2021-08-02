Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $163.91

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.91 and last traded at $163.67, with a volume of 5318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.09. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after acquiring an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after acquiring an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

