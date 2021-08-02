Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 7,912 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.76% of Expedia Group worth $182,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $3,075,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 228.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,481,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.33. 95,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.