Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,963 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.58% of SBA Communications worth $202,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.00. 15,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 277.23 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $346.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.18.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.