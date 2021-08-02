Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $180.88 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $180,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,460. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

