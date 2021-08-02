Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $249.81 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $249,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 78,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $7,055,000. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 5,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

Shares of MA traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $376.51. 104,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,771. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.10. The company has a market capitalization of $373.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

