Manning & Napier Group LLC Purchases 153,982 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,982 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.08% of Novartis worth $171,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $92.27. 60,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,799. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $211.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

