Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 14,008 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.05% of Visa worth $240,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.27. 284,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,021. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

