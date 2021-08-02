Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 56,307 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56,307 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $372,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $352.57. The stock had a trading volume of 487,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,650,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.95. The company has a market capitalization of $999.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock valued at $763,126,495. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

