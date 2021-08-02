Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 9,502 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,478 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.16% of SEA worth $226,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after buying an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 64.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,171,074 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $707,879,000 after buying an additional 1,243,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock traded up $10.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.26. 64,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 billion, a PE ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $118.08 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.59.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

