ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Update

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $118.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 68.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

