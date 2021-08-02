Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Update

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 750,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 124.4 days.

MLFNF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $19.71 on Monday. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

