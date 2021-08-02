MAPS (MAPS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $222,006.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, MAPS has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $222,006.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,092,303 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

