Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOZ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Laurentian upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,750,032.40.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$774.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.20. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.61.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

