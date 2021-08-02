Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,764 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

