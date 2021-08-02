Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 5,207.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $50,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $43.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

