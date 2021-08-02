Margaret R. Piesik Sells 3,000 Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Stock

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FSBW stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.85. 20,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,310. The firm has a market cap of $294.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

