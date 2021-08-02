Mark R. Harris Sells 4,939 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HSII stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 152,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,161. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.19 million, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.30.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 36,956 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

