MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. MarketWise has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $16.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

