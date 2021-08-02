MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

MKTW stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,629. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 28.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,623 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 50.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth $23,988,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

