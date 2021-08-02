MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MKTW. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
MKTW stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,629. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23.
MarketWise Company Profile
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
