MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $14.07 on Monday. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the first quarter worth $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,238 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 28.1% during the first quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,623 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

