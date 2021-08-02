Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0616

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $45.41 million and approximately $5.92 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00138996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,537.80 or 0.99764144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00842225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

