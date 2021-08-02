Maro (MARO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.53 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Maro has a total market cap of $29.53 million and $638,172.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maro has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00057084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.48 or 0.00812144 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00091608 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 946,001,663 coins and its circulating supply is 488,976,508 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

