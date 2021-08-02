Marotta Asset Management Acquires 891 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $403.41. The company had a trading volume of 327,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,445. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $406.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

