Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.56% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 763,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth about $458,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period.

QUS traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,253. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $123.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.36.

