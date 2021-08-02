Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,549,000 after buying an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,466,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 479,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after purchasing an additional 245,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $81.88. 4,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

