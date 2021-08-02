Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF makes up 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDEN traded up €0.51 ($0.60) during trading on Monday, reaching €112.14 ($131.93). 8,476 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average is €108.86. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($83.66).

