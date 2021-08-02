Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marotta Asset Management lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.60. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

