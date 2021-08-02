Marotta Asset Management Has $3.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTI traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $227.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

