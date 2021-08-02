Marotta Asset Management Has $6.20 Million Position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF comprises about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 2.65% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGB. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,104,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,930,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,700,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLGB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.15. 114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $26.09.

